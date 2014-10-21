Lordi tease Scare Force One comic

Lordi have released a video unveiling the comic book that comes with the box set version of their new album Scare Force One.

The Finnish outfit release their seventh album on Halloween and last month revealed a clip of its lead single Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein.

The album will be available via AFM in standard CD and digital formats, plus an orange vinyl edition limited to 500 pressings. A box set edition includes the comic book.

Scare Force One tracklist