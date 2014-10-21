Lordi tease Scare Force One comic

Lordi have released a video unveiling the comic book that comes with the box set version of their new album Scare Force One.
The Finnish outfit release their seventh album on Halloween and last month revealed a clip of its lead single Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein.
The album will be available via AFM in standard CD and digital formats, plus an orange vinyl edition limited to 500 pressings. A box set edition includes the comic book.
Scare Force One tracklist
- SCG7: Arm Your Doors And Cross Check 2. Scare Force One 3. How To Silence A Whore 4. Hell Sent In The Clowns 5. House Of Ghosts 6. Monster Is My Name 7. Cadaver Lover 8. Amen’s Lament To Ra II 9. Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein 10. The United Rocking Dead 11. She’s A Demon 12. Hella’s Kitchen 13. Sir, Mr Presideath, Sir