Slipknot's The Chapeltown Rag: the metal world reacts

Joe Nally (Urne)

“I think the big thing from listening to the earlier albums to listening to the new songs is that you can tell two of the main are no longer with us. It's the same sort of vibe, and it's good, and I'm fine with it, but that the way Paul Gray played left-handed, the notes felt different and the way the riffs fell felt different. It doesn't always need to be the most technical, flashy guy in the world, it's just about knowing what sounds good. I listen to the band now and it's a different band. It’s Slipknot 2.0 – a lot of it sounds the same, but I know what's going to happen, I gather this new song was written by V-Man, the bass player, and it fits in line perfectly with what they've been doing for the past couple of albums. If anything, it's a bit more aggressive, there's a bit more character to it.

“When I first heard the intro, I thought they were doing Eyeless from the first album, and I feel like they’ve sampled it for two seconds before cutting it off. I feel like the percussion shines through a bit more that it has done in the previous two albums, but I think Corey Taylor sounds fucking amazing. There’s a lot of power. He’s like Bruce Springsteen; he’s got a great talking voice, so you know he’s going to be a great singer. There are a couple of different things he’s done on this track, that are really interesting. The music falls into what Slipknot is now, but there are a lot of bands coming through and doing this nu metal stuff but, I’d be a bit gutted that Slipknot have come out with this because it still smashes them."