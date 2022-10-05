Longheads stream new nine-minute single Longherder

Norfolk psych proggers Longheads have streamed their latest single, the nine-minute Longherder, which you can listen to below.

Longherder is taken from the quintet's upcoming EP Mars Doesn’t Feel Like Home Anymore which will be released through Longreel Records on November 2.

“Longherder and the rest of the EP is based off one narrative from a short story I wrote in lockdown," explains lead singer and bassist Sam Mitchell. "The lyrics and music for the track were intended to be repetitive, to the point, always returning back to the main riff which is the focal point of the song to represent the hope and fight the main character needs to inherit.

"The story it’s taken from follows a hermit creature and his sheltered existence within a spiritual wilderness. For the most part the hermits approach to life is naive, stuck in the ways that feels comfortable until the solar flares from the black sun start happening again, a catalyst for what’s to come.”

The new EP which follows the release of 2021’s debut EP Higher Than Bacteria. The new EP sees Longheads band take a much looser approach when it came to both writing and recording, incorporating improvised jam sections and capturing the band’s incredible live energy to the songs on record.

“When gigs started happening again last year we found ourselves in a position where we needed to write songs to fill up the space in our set," comments guitarist Al Bishop. Because of this we started playing the new songs live as soon as they were finished and we continued to change and refine them based on how they went down."

Pre-order Mars Doesn’t Feel Like Home Anymore.

(Image credit: Longreel Records)

Longheads: Mars Doesn’t Feel Like Home Anymore

1. One Step Further

2. Glossolalia

3. Longherder

4. In The Beginning

5. Mars Doesn’t Feel Like Home Anymore