Lonely Robot, Anathema, Mystery and more stream this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Anathema and Anna Phoebe

Anathema's Vincent Cavanagh and violinist Anna Phoebe will be taking part in the Space Rocks Uplink at 5pm (BST) on YouTube.

Lonely Robot

John Mitchell’s interstellar project will be streaming the Under Stars film on YouTube at 6pm (BST).

The Grateful Dead quiz

Prog-friendly London venue Under The Bridge are hosting a themed live quiz on their Facebook page at 8pm (BST).

Jordan Rudess

There'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST).

Mystery

Frontman Jean Pageau will take part in the UnCancelled Music Festival at 10pm (BST) via StageIt.

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please email us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on