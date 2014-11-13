London's Buffalo Bar to close

London's Buffalo Bar venue has announced it is to close after landlords gave them until the new year to move out.

The Highbury nightspot is the latest in a string of live music venues in Britain to be axed, following The Fleece in Bristol and The Cockpit in Leeds. A host of others still have a closure threat hanging over them.

In a statement, Buffalo Bar bosses say: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the imminent closure of the Buffalo Bar.

“We have been served a very short notice period from our new landlords, after being here for over 14 years. They remain undecided what to do with our space. It will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“So, after all this time, we will be hosting our final event on New Years Eve 2014. This night will serve as a fundraiser for our full time staff, who find themselves without a job just before Christmas.”

Tickets for the NYE party can be bought here.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s The Kazimier also looks like being closed down after developers applied for permission to build flats on the site.