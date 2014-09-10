Leeds rock venue shuts down

West Yorkshire venue The Cockpit has closed after 20 years of providing a stage for rock bands.

The Leeds club shut its doors in July for “essential maintenance work” – but bosses have now said the state of the premises mean it won’t reopen.

It follows a string of small venue closures across the UK amid the enforcement of stringent noise laws and financial difficulties. The Snooty Fox, in nearby Wakefield, is currently attempting to secure its future, while Leeds lost the Duchess Of York in 2000 and Joseph’s Well in 2012. Rio’s and The Empress in Bradford have also been shut down.

Cockpit owners say on their website: “After 20 great years as a pillar of the Leeds music scene, we have decided it is no longer viable to deliver the level of service you deserve, with the building in its current condition.

“We’d like to thank every one of you who came to watch your favourite bands, found your life partners and gave The Cockpit its reputation as one of the best live music venues in the UK.”

All previously announced shows will take place at other venues, and original tickets remain valid.

