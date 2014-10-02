Live open the door

Live have dropped a promo for the track We Open The Door.

It’s taken from upcoming studio recording The Turn, their first album in eight years. It launches on October 27 via Think Loud Recordings and coincides with the 20th anniversary of their Throwing Copper record.

It’s the band’s first album with frontman Chris Shinn, who took over from Ed Kowalcyzk. And the vocalist says he’s doing everything he can to make his contribution count.

He says: “I have nothing but respect for the fans and if I could tell them anything, it’s to trust me that I’m doing everything in my power to harness what made that bomb go off initially.”

The album is available to pre-order direct via the band’s Pledge Music page. Those who do can get a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process, access signed merchandise and hear private sessions, while a portion of the proceeds go to Musicians On Call – a charity which brings music to the bedsides of hospital patients.

The Turn tracklist