Trending

Little Simz stars in the new short film I Love You, I Hate You

By

Little Simz releases I Love You, I Hate You, a 20-minute short film that shares the name with a track on the rapper’s latest album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz
(Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

British rapper Little Simz has shared a 20-minute-long short film titled I Love You, I Hate You, sharing the name with one of the tracks off her latest record, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Directed by Sam Pilling, I Love You, I Hate You was released as part of a collaboration with WeTransfer’s art platform WePresent.

The film was written by Caroline Adeyemi, and sees Simz – who conceived the project – star alongside Sonia Ajuwa, C.J. Beckford and Shaniqua Okwok.

I Love You, I Hate You is the story of abandonment" explains the rapper. "How trauma can affect us in our adult lives if never confronted. I wanted to make this film because I feel it’s a universal story that many people can relate to.

“It’s been incredible to work with a partner like WePresent who are so invested in telling stories like this. They understood and trusted my vision from the jump and had my back to create the film I set out to make.”

I Love You, I Hate You is Little Simz's first acting performance since appearing as herself in Marvel's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, released this year.

Watch the full film below:

Elizabeth Scarlett
Elizabeth Scarlett

Elizabeth (Lizzie) works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. When not writing, she enjoys music design and reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic. 