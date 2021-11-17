Little Simz stars in the new short film I Love You, I Hate You

British rapper Little Simz has shared a 20-minute-long short film titled I Love You, I Hate You, sharing the name with one of the tracks off her latest record, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Directed by Sam Pilling, I Love You, I Hate You was released as part of a collaboration with WeTransfer’s art platform WePresent.

The film was written by Caroline Adeyemi, and sees Simz – who conceived the project – star alongside Sonia Ajuwa, C.J. Beckford and Shaniqua Okwok.

“I Love You, I Hate You is the story of abandonment" explains the rapper. "How trauma can affect us in our adult lives if never confronted. I wanted to make this film because I feel it’s a universal story that many people can relate to.

“It’s been incredible to work with a partner like WePresent who are so invested in telling stories like this. They understood and trusted my vision from the jump and had my back to create the film I set out to make.”

I Love You, I Hate You is Little Simz's first acting performance since appearing as herself in Marvel's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, released this year.

Watch the full film below: