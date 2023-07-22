Listen to violinist Lindsey Stirling's rousing cover of Led Zeppelin classic Kashmir

Virtuoso violinist Lindsey Stirling has released a rousing cover version of classic Led Zeppelin track Kashmir.

Stirling is no stranger to the world of rock, having worked with Evanescence and, separately, their singer Amy Lee. She's widely known for her unique choreographed violin performances and for appearing as a contestant on America's Got Talent in 2010.

Lee guested on Love Goes On and On, a track taken from Stirling’s 2019 concept album Artemis, which tells the story of "unlikely heroine who represents the fight in all of us to reclaim light back into our lives".

Now Stirling has turned her skills to a stone cold classic in Led Zep's Kashmir, which originally appeared on their 1975 album Physical Graffiti.

Listen to Stirling's version below.

The violinist says: "Kashmir has always been one of my favourite rock songs and I'm so excited I got to work with the legendary producers Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson on imagining a way to bring it to life in my style."

Stirling is described by her publicity firm as "an artist who has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible with the violin."

Their statement continues: "Lindsey Stirling's Kashmir cover serves as a testament to her musical innovation and her ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between genres.

"Her arrangement captivates listeners with its dynamic range, showcasing her ability to transition from delicate and ethereal moments to explosive crescendos.

"Lindsey’s electric violin folds into the epic melody of the rock classic seamlessly, in a unique take on Led Zeppelin’s song."

Stirling embarks on a widespread US tour in August.