Listen to The Interrupters' joyous, uplifting new single Anything Was Better

Los Angeles ska punk quartet The Interrupters have shared a second single from their forthcoming In The Wild album. Anything Was Better follows on from the release, last month, of the album's first single, In The Mirror.

The album is being touted as vocalist Aimee Interrupters' most personal work with the band. The second verse of Anything Was Better runs:



'I met a band, they played a show

And then we head out on the road

We made it down to Arizona

Where it didn’t seem so cold

I had a California Dream

You know I need that fun fun fun

Cuz anything was better

Than where I was from'

The quartet will release In The Wild, their fourth studio album, on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records.



Speaking about the album, the band say, “We put so much love into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout [vocalist] Aimee’s life and every song is a deep delve.



"We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone. The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking. Humbled and honored to have features from Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Alex and Greg from Hepcat, and The Skints.”



The Interrupters are set to launch a co-headline US tour with Flogging Molly next month, with support from Tiger Army and The Skints.