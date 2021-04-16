Listen to Texan ‘choral rockers’ The Polyphonic Spree’s take on a Rush classic

The Polyphonic Spree, the Texan choral rockers fronted by former Tripping Daisy vocalist Tim DeLaughter, have released a cover of Rush’s The Spirit Of Radio.

The collective’s cover of the Rush classic, which originally featured on the Toronto trio’s Permanent Waves album, is included on their new Afflatus album. The 10 track album also features covers of songs by The Rolling Stones (She’s A Rainbow), Bee Gees (Run To Me), Wings (Let ‘Em In) and more.

"The Spirit Of Radio actually goes back to high school," explains Tim DeLaughter. "I covered it with my high school band, Regency, so for nostalgic reasons, we thought it would be fun to try it with The Spree."



The group’s first album since since 2014's Psychphonic, Afflatus was recorded live in a single evening at their home studio, pre-lockdown. Having recently celebrated their 20th anniversary, the group is now working upon a new full-length album of original material.