Listen to previously unreleased Wire demo of The 15th

A demo of previously unreleased Wire track The 15th has been released.

It’s been taken from the upcoming reissue of the band’s third album 154, which will arrive on Friday (May 18) along with Pink Flag from 1977 and Chairs Missing from 1978.

The trio of albums will be presented as special edition CD books, while the standard edition CD and LP will launch on July 6.

Listen to The 15th below.

All three albums will take centre stage at London’s Rough Trade East on Saturday (May 19) when there will be a free Q&A session and signing event which will start at 6.30pm. Doors open at 5.45pm, with a ‘first come, first in’ policy in place on the night.

The original lineup of vocalist and guitarist Colin Newman, bassist and vocalist Graham Lewis, drummer Robert Gotobed and guitarist Bruce Gilbert will be joined onstage by Jon Savage, Graham Duff and Jon Wozencroft.

A previously unheard version of the band’s French Film Blurred was released last month.