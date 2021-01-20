Listen to Paul Stanley take a walk on the soul side on uplifting cover of O-o-h Child

Paul Stanley's Soul Station have released a cover of The Five Stairsteps' 1970 single O-o-h Child. It's taken from the band's debut album, Now And Then, which is released on March 5.

The sweetness of the song might come as a shock to anyone unaware of the Kiss man's love of soul music, but the performance succeeds despite the lack of pyrotechnics, with Stanley's familiar strained vocal replaced by a softer, more wistful voice.

“Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more," says Stanley. "I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.”

Now And Then features cover versions of nine classic soul numbers – including The Temptations' Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me) and Smokey Robinson's The Tracks Of My Tears – but also five new tracks.

Stanley says: "Between us doing some great Soul Station shows and starting the album, I started to think that neither the band or the music we love should depend only on the past so I started writing with the goal of seamlessly taking songs into the present. From what a lot of people I respect have told me, that mission was accomplished."

The band have also released a short documentary about the making of the album (see below).

Now And Then is available to pre-order now.

Now And Then tracklist

Could It Be I'm Falling In Love

I Do

I, Oh I

Ooo Baby Baby

O-o-h Child

Save Me (From You)

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)

The Tracks Of My Tears

Let's Stay Together

La-La – Means I Love You

Lorelei

You Are Everything

Baby I Need Your Loving