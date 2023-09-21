Listen to Creeper's deliciously-vampy new synth-soaked single Black Heaven

Creeper have shared their new single, Black Heaven, lifted from their forthcoming album Sanguivore, which is set for release on October 13 via Spinefarm Records.

Following on from the previously-released singles Cry To Heaven and Teenage Sacrifice, Black Heaven is driven by deliciously-vampy vocals and 80s-style synth, packaged in a moodily noir visualiser featuring frontman William Von Ghould and keyboardist/vocalist Hannah Hermione brooding inside a smoke-smothered black car.

Inspired by Nick Cave’s collaboration with the McGarrigle Sisters on the Bad Seeds’ track Hallelujah, Gould explains: "This song allows us to show a new side to the band and sees us experimenting with electronic elements properly for the first time. Taking influence from Depeche Mode and New Order, we try to push the boundaries of our sound out further than they’ve been before.”

Later this year, the goth punks will hit the road for their Sacred Blasphemy headline UK trek, kicking off with two same-day performances on October 15 in London's Lafayette, followed by dates in Bristol, Glasgow, Nottingham, and Manchester. They'll wrap up the run on November 10 with a show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Produced by Tom Dalgety (Killing Joke/Royal Blood/Pixies), Sanguivore is the follow-up to the band's critically-acclaimed album Death & The Infinite Void, released in 2020.

Watch the visualiser for Black Heaven below:

Oct 15: London, Lafayette (matinee)

Oct 15: London, Lafayette (evening)

Nov 05: Bristol, O2 Academy

Nov 06:Glasgow, Clyde Room

Nov 08: Nottingham, Rock City

Nov 09: Manchester, Academy

Nov 10: London, 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire