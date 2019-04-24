Listen to Neal Morse's new rock opera track There’s A Highway

Neal Morse has released a stream of his brand new single titled There’s A Highway.
The song has been taken from his upcoming rock opera album Jesus Christ: The Exorcist, which will launch on June 14 via Frontiers Music srl on 2CD, 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms.
Morse revealed he was working on the double album in September last year and that he would be joined on the record by his former Spock’s Beard bandmate Nick D'Virgilio, current Spock’s Beard frontman Ted Leonard, Eric Gillette, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Matt Smith.
Morse released the track Get Behind Me Satan from the record last month.
Speaking about the album, Morse said: “It’s completely diverse. There are touching ballads, rousing ensemble pieces, classical elements and dramatic Broadway musical type songs as well.
“It’s really meant to be listened and experienced all the way through as you would a play or an opera. I hope that people will experience it in that way because I think that’s where they will really find the power in it.”
He added: “These songs and pieces of music were all written specifically for this project. I wrote the first draft in 2008 and 2009, I believe. Then, last year in preparation for a performance at MorseFest I rewrote the whole musical again.
“I couldn’t be happier with the final outcome and I am thrilled that it is coming out on Frontiers this June.”
Jesus Christ: The Exorcist is now available for pre-order. Find further details below.
Neal Morse: Jesus Christ: The Exorcist
CD1
1. Introduction
2. Overture
3. Getaway
4. Gather The People
5. Jesus’ Baptism
6. Jesus’ Temptation
7. There’s A Highway
8. The Woman Of Seven Devils
9. Free At Last
10. The Madman Of The Gadarenes
11. Love Has Called My Name
12. Better Weather
13. The Keys To The Kingdom
14. Get Behind Me Satan
CD2
1. He Must Go To The Cross
2. Jerusalem
3. Hearts Full Of Holes
4. The Last Supper
5. Gethsemane
6. Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial
7. Judas’ Death
8. Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion
9. Mary At The Tomb
10. The Greatest Love Of All
11. Love Has Called My Name (Reprise)
