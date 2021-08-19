Listen to Iron Maiden's epic new single Stratego

Iron Maiden have released Stratego, a second single from their upcoming album Senjutsu, which is released on September 3. It follows the release of a video for The Writing On The Wall last month.

Stratego is archetypal Maiden, with typically galloping rhythms and a rambunctious vocal from Bruce Dickinson. Written by founder/bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Janick Gers, it tells a story of warring tribes in ancient Japan, but perhaps the only real surprise swoops in as the song heads towards the four minute mark, with dramatic strings heralding a section that brings Led Zeppelin's classic Kashmir to mind.

In an earlier statement, Dickinson said, "We’re all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximise our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans – or should that be ‘strategies’!?

"The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope!"

Earlier this week, Maiden announced a partnership with UK supermarket brand Asda, who'll be selling a Senjutsu edition of Trooper’s Sun & Steel Japanese lager, and a t-shirt adorned by the face of the band's loveable mascot, Eddie.

Also this week, the band released a new SFX version the video for The Writing On The Wall. This - along with the new Stratego video - can be watched below.

The new issue of Metal Hammer brings you the ultimate lowdown on Iron Maiden’s new album, and includes a giant Maiden poster, Maiden fridge magnets and a Maiden art print. It's available to buy online.