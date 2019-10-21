Listen to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins team up with Duff McKagan and Chrissie Hynde

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released a video stream of their new single Get The Money.

It’s the title track from the Foo Fighters drummer's upcoming studio album, which will launch on November 8 through Shanabelle/Columbia Records.

The single features Taylor on lead vocals – and he’s accompanied by Chrissie Hynde, along with Eagles’ Joe Walsh on guitar and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass.

The album has been co-produced by Taylor and John Lousteau, with mixing duties handled by Sylvia Massy.

The follow-up to 2010’s Red Light Fever also sees Taylor & The Coattail Riders – Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and John Lousteau – joined by artists including Foos Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Queen’s Roger Taylor, Yes’ Jon Davison, Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell.

Get The Money is described as “a staggering, epic sprawl that swerves from classic rock to prog and glam and all points between.”

It’s now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders: Get The Money

1. Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

2. Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

3. You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

4. I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

5. Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

6. Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

7. C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

8. Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

9. Kiss The Ring

10. Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)