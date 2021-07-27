Listen to Dry Cleaning’s one-off double A-side single, Bug Eggs/Tony Speaks!

London post-punks Dry Cleaning have released a stand-alone double A-side digital single composed of two tracks recorded during the studio sessions for their New Long Leg album, and previously only available as bonus tracks.

Bug Eggs and Tony Speaks! were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in July/August 2020 during sessions for the album, which entered the UK charts at number 4 in April.

Talking about the two tracks, vocalist Florence Shaw says, “Bug Eggs is about the confidence that comes with age, fragility and sexual desire. The lyrics to Tony Speaks! were written days after the Conservative party won the December 2019 UK election. I was thinking about climate change, environmental catastrophes and political campaigning.”

You can hear both songs below.

Dry Cleaning will tour the UK and Ireland in February/March 2022, calling at:

Feb 14 Liverpool Arts Club Theatre

Feb 15 Dublin The Button Factory

Feb 16 Belfast Empire Music Hall

Feb 18 Edinburgh Summerhall Arts Venue

Feb 19 Glasgow St. Lukes

Feb 20 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 22 Birmingham The Mill

Feb 23 Bristol SWX

Feb 25 Manchester Academy 2

Feb 26 Sheffield Leadmill

Feb 27 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 1 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 2 Brighton Concorde 2

March 3 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

Before this, the South London quartet will play the Iceland Airwaves festival in November, ahead of a six date US club tour, commencing at the Teregram in Los Angeles on November 10.

New Long Leg is out now on 4AD.