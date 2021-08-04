Listen to Dream Nails’ fearless summer slammer Take Up Space

London queer feminist punk quartet Dream Nails have shared their empowering summer anthem Take Up Space, which drummer Lucy Katz calls “a surf punk banger calling for girls, gays and theys to take up space this summer.”



Released on Alcopop! in the UK and Dine Alone in the US.Canada, Take Up Space is Dream Nails’ first release with new lead singer Leah Kirby (they/them pronouns), who says: “This is a bop which acknowledges the injustice with cis male dominated spaces. It’s an anthem for those who are negatively impacted by patriarchal oppression. It’s a call for us to reclaim our bodies and take ownership of ourselves. We want to live without fear, we want to live freely, we want to take up space!”



Guitarist Anya Pearson adds: “There is an epidemic of male violence on our streets and women and LGBT+ people are expected to police what we wear, where we go and what we do in order to ‘stay safe‘. Ironically, when we protest about these issues, we are then subject to oppressive policing!”



“I love this song because it really evokes a better, more joyful world, where women and LGBTQ+ people can take up space without fear,” says bassist Mimi Jasson.



Recorded in July, Take Up Space was produced and mixed by Tarek Musa, who also produced Dream Nails’ 2020 self-titled debut album. The video was shot on location at Musa’s recording studio in Liverpool and Lucy Katz’s house in Hackney.

The quartet have UK tour dates lined up for the autumn. They’ll visit:



Sep 01 Cardiff, The Moon Club

Sep 02 Bristol, Louisiana

Sep 03 Nottingham, Bodega

Sep 04 Birmingham, Muther’s Studio

Sep 05 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

Sep 07 York, Fulford Arms

Sep 08 Glasgow, Hug & Pint

Sep 09 Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

Sep 10 Manchester, Castle Hotel

Sep 11 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom

Sep 12 Leicester, Duffy’s Bar

Sep 13 Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom

Sep 15 Southampton, Heartbreakers (supporting Subways)

Sep 18 London, Roundhouse (supporting Frank Turner)



Oct 09 Middlesbrough, Twisterella festival

Oct 30 London, Oslo



Nov 14 Edinburgh, Stag & Dagger festival

