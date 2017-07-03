Listen to Corey Taylor perform acoustic Stone Sour songs for BBC session

Two days after the release of Stone Sour’s sixth album Hydrograd, Corey Taylor appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show to perform acoustic renditions of three songs, including latest single Song #3.

In the Maida Vale session, that you can listen to below, Corey performs stripped-down versions of Song #3, Tired (from 2012’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 1) and Bother (from the band’s self-titled 2002 debut album).

Speaking in the new issue of Metal Hammer about Hydrograd, Corey reveals just how fun it was to work on, and that they laughed every day during the recording process.

“We had so much fun making this album, it was unbelievable. We’re just such dicks, joking and laughing, and it proved to me that there’s this horrible misconception that you have to be miserable and there has to be all this tension to make a fucking good album. It’s such horse shit.

“We enjoyed every second to the point that we were all depressed when we were done, like physically emotional about it, missing it, not believing it’s over.”

Hydrograd is out now via Roadrunner Records.

The new issue of Metal Hammer with Stone Sour on the cover is out now and available to order online.

