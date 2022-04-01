Listen to Bring Me The Horizon's collaboration with Australian rapper Masked Wolf on Fallout

Bring Me The Horizon have shared their collaboration with Australian rapper Masked Wolf, Fallout.

The song, recorded last summer, is credited to BMTH's Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish, Harry Michael (aka Masked Wolf), LA-based EDM artist HVDES and Australian producer/songwriter Tyron Hapi, who produced Masked Wolf's hit single Astronaut In The Ocean.

Speaking about the collaboration, Masked Wolf says, “I haven’t done a collaboration that felt dark; I always felt that my brand had that edge of darkness to it, and I was waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When I heard Fallout, it grabbed me straight away. The way I felt like I was meant to be in the rubble but could still be brought out, that’s the feeling it gave me... To me, it’s perfectly structured and gives me the emotions I love diving deeper into when writing songs.”

Listen to Fallout below:

Masked Wolf released his debut mixtape Astronomical in 2021.

Bring Me The Horizon also recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on Maybe, featured on the pop-punk star's new album Mainstream Sellout, and with English singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran on an internet-confounding new version of Bad Habits.