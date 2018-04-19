Listen to breathtaking new Ihsahn track Wake

Ihsahn - Àmr
1. Lend Me The Eyes Of The Millenia
2. Arcana Imperii
3. Sámr
4. One Less Enemy
5. Where You Are Lost And I Belong
6. In Rites Of Passage
7. Marble Soul
8. Twin Black Angels
9. Wake
10. Alone (Bonus - Poem by Edgar Allan Poe)
Ihsahn has released a stream of his brand new track Wake.
It’s been taken from his upcoming seventh solo album Àmr, which is set to arrive on May 4 via Candlelight/Spinefarm Records.
In February, the Emperor mainman premiered the video for Arcana Imperii exclusively with Metal Hammer, which featured a guest appearance from Opeth guitarist Fredrik Akesson.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Arktis, Ihsahn praised the contribution of long-time drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen.
He said: “It’s just lovely to work with Tobias. I know that he can technically handle anything I throw at him.
"But, more importantly, when I say, ‘I want this to feel like the vacuum between words in a conversation with Hannibal Lecter,’ he’ll say, ‘Yeah, I get that!’
“For him it’s not about showing off, it’s always about relating to the vibe.”