Listen to Avatar’s new single Construction Of Souls, ‘the Die Hard of Christmas songs’

Swedish metallers Avatar have released a new single, Construction of Souls, which the band say “will be to Christmas songs what Die Hard is to Christmas movies.“
On first listen, it has to be said, the song doesn’t exactly summon feel-good seasonal vibes.
“We’re building a hall of remembrance,” sings vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “A tower of frangible bones. A guardian will stand by the entrance. Defending the temple of clones.”
“It's about us,” the band says “meaning the robots taking over the great human project of our ancestors, building our way out of the planet on sandy soils, saturated with the withering bones of our ancestors."
Ho Ho Ho, indeed.
The track is to be released together with a children’s book portraying the ‘not-very child-friendly everyday life’ in Santa’s workshop in the parallel universe of Avaya
Avatar will kick off their Going Hunting tour in Nottingham on January 8. The tour will call at:
Jan 08: Nottingham Rock City ENG
Jan 09: Manchester Academy ENG
Jan 10: Glasgow SWG3 SCO
Jan 12: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill ENG
Jan 13: Bristol SWX ENG
Jan 14: Southampton 1865 ENG
Jan 15: London 02 Forum Kentish Town ENG
Feb 12: Paris L’Olympia FRA
Feb 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique (A.B.) BEL
Feb 15: Feb Karlsruhe Substage GER
Feb 16: Lyon Le Transbordeur FRA
Feb 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1 & 2 SPA
Feb 18: Madrid Kapital SPA
Feb 19: Lisbon LAV POR
Feb 21: Bordeaux Le Rocher Palmer FRA
Feb 22: Geneva Alhambra SWI
Feb 23: Zurich Komplex SWI
Feb 24: Vienna Simm City AUS
Feb 25: Brno Sono Centrum, CZE
Feb 26: Munich Freiheitshalle GER
Feb 27: Leipzig Hellraiser GER
Feb 28: Warsaw Proxima POL
Mar 01: Berlin Columbia Theater GER
Mar 02: Hamburg Gruenspan GER
Mar 03: Cologne Essigfabrik GER
Mar 04: Tilburg 013 HOL
Mar 10: Göthenburg Trädgår’n SWE
Mar 11: Stockholm Fållan SWE
Mar 12: Malmö Slagthuset SWE