Listen to Avatar’s new single Construction Of Souls, ‘the Die Hard of Christmas songs’

Swedish metallers Avatar have released a new single, Construction of Souls, which the band say “will be to Christmas songs what Die Hard is to Christmas movies.“

On first listen, it has to be said, the song doesn’t exactly summon feel-good seasonal vibes.



“We’re building a hall of remembrance,” sings vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “A tower of frangible bones. A guardian will stand by the entrance. Defending the temple of clones.”

“It's about us,” the band says “meaning the robots taking over the great human project of our ancestors, building our way out of the planet on sandy soils, saturated with the withering bones of our ancestors."

Ho Ho Ho, indeed.

The track is to be released together with a children’s book portraying the ‘not-very child-friendly everyday life’ in Santa’s workshop in the parallel universe of Avaya

(Image credit: Black Waltz Records.)

Avatar will kick off their Going Hunting tour in Nottingham on January 8. The tour will call at:

Jan 08: Nottingham Rock City ENG

Jan 09: Manchester Academy ENG

Jan 10: Glasgow SWG3 SCO

Jan 12: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill ENG

Jan 13: Bristol SWX ENG

Jan 14: Southampton 1865 ENG

Jan 15: London 02 Forum Kentish Town ENG

Feb 12: Paris L’Olympia FRA

Feb 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique (A.B.) BEL

Feb 15: Feb Karlsruhe Substage GER

Feb 16: Lyon Le Transbordeur FRA

Feb 17: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1 & 2 SPA

Feb 18: Madrid Kapital SPA

Feb 19: Lisbon LAV POR

Feb 21: Bordeaux Le Rocher Palmer FRA

Feb 22: Geneva Alhambra SWI

Feb 23: Zurich Komplex SWI

Feb 24: Vienna Simm City AUS

Feb 25: Brno Sono Centrum, CZE

Feb 26: Munich Freiheitshalle GER

Feb 27: Leipzig Hellraiser GER

Feb 28: Warsaw Proxima POL

Mar 01: Berlin Columbia Theater GER

Mar 02: Hamburg Gruenspan GER

Mar 03: Cologne Essigfabrik GER

Mar 04: Tilburg 013 HOL

Mar 10: Göthenburg Trädgår’n SWE

Mar 11: Stockholm Fållan SWE

Mar 12: Malmö Slagthuset SWE