Listen to Aaron Keylock's new song All The Right Moves

Aaron Keylock has made his new song All The Right Moves available to stream.

It’s taken from the teenage guitar sensation’s upcoming debut album Cut Against The Grain, which will be released on January 20, 2017, via Provogue/Mascot Label Group,

On what inspired the album, Keylock says: “I guess what I’ve always loved about rock’n’roll is that you’re free to express yourself in many ways and to use many guitar techniques to convey different emotions. My influences really vary.”

He previously issued a lyric video for Against The Grain.

Keylock has tour dates lined up through until December 7 with Simo and Federal Charm.

Aaron Keylock Cut Against The Grain tracklist

All The Right Moves Down Medicine Man Falling Again Just One Question Against The Grain That’s Not Me Try Spin The Bottle Sun’s Gonna Shine No Matter What The Cost

Nov 16: Southampton Talking Heads (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 17: Brighton The Haunt (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 18: Cardiff The Globe (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 19: Leek Foxlowe Arts Centre (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 21: Nottingham The Bodega Social Club (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 22: Wolverhampton The Robin (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 23: Bristol The Tunnels (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 25: York Fibbers (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 26: Crewe The Box (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 27: Norwich Waterfront (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 28: Sheffield The Greystones (Simo and Federal Charm)

Nov 30: Newcastle The Cluny (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 01: Glasgow, O2 ABC (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 02: Edinburgh The Mash House (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 03: Manchester The Deaf Institute (Simo and Federal Charm)

Dec 07: London O2 Academy Islington (Simo and Federal Charm)

