Listen to A Little Bit Of Love, the first single from Weezer's SZNZ EP series

Weezer have shared a new single, the first taste of their four promised seasonally-themed SNSZ EPs, which are scheduled to be released at the start of every season.



A Little Bit Of Love is taken from the SZNZ: Spring EP, which will be released on March 20, the spring equinox.

In a gloriously pretentious promotional statement which may or may not be taking the piss, we have been informed that 'the four SZNZ EPs each feature a song that interpolates a movement from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, which was one of the original source inspirations for the project, along with Pagan myths, religious rituals, magic, Shakespeare, and more. Lyrics juxtapose ancient and modern elements right next to each other in a seamless way that only Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo can make feel relatable and relevant.'

Which is all very nice, even if you might struggle to discern any huge artistic distance between this and any other Weezer song ever released. But fair play.

Here are the SZNS release dates*:Spring: Sunday, March 20Summer: Monday, June 20Fall: Thursday, September 22Winter: Wednesday, December 21*Those should be the first days of the seasons so please correct me if wrong.*Also, not confirmed with any record company or manager.February 7, 2022 See more

The LA quartet will be visiting Europe this summer as part of the Hella Mega Tour, which is being headlined by Green Day and Fall Out Boy.