Listen to A Little Bit Of Love, the first single from Weezer's SZNZ EP series

By published

Weezer release A Little Bit Of Love as the first offering from their ingenious, seasonally-themed four EP series SZNZ

Weezer have shared a new single, the first taste of their four promised seasonally-themed SNSZ EPs, which are scheduled to be released at the start of every season.

A Little Bit Of Love is taken from the SZNZ: Spring EP, which will be released on March 20, the spring equinox.

In a gloriously pretentious promotional statement which may or may not be taking the piss, we have been informed that 'the four SZNZ EPs each feature a song that interpolates a movement from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, which was one of the original source inspirations for the project, along with Pagan myths, religious rituals, magic, Shakespeare, and more.  Lyrics juxtapose ancient and modern elements right next to each other in a seamless way that only Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo can make feel relatable and relevant.'

Which is all very nice, even if you might struggle to discern any huge artistic distance between this and any other Weezer song ever released. But fair play.

See more

The LA quartet will be visiting Europe this summer as part of the Hella Mega Tour, which is being headlined by Green Day and Fall Out Boy.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.