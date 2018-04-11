Listen to 30 seconds of new Ghost song Rats

A brief 26-second snippet of a brand new Ghost song has been leaked on the internet.

Titled Rats, the song will appear on the Swedish band’s much-anticipated fourth album. According to frontman Tobias Forge, it is Ghost’s version of a stadium rock anthem.

“When I was a kid, there was a concert called the Moscow Peace Festival,” Forge told Loudwire. “It was broadcast on TV. Ozzy Osbourne opened with I Don't Know, and it's such a fucking great opening track. This was in front of, like, 80,000 people, who went nuts. I wanted to have that feel with Rats. It's supposed to feel like that sort of opening track. A song that could get 80,000 people to jump."

Rats features the first appearance of the band’s ‘new’ singer, Cardinal Copia, who was recently unveiled in a series of videos. The Cardinal made his live debut at a low-key show in Chicago on April 6.

The new album’s title and release date are still to be confirmed, though Forge recently revealed that there would be a theme running through it.

“It’s themed around medieval times, but it’s definitely clinging on to a lot of very current things,” he told Revolver magazine. “The Black Death is a great example of a turning point for a whole civilization. Complete villages were annihilated. Most people knew very little, so all of it was God or the Devil – and about their faith being questioned: Why are we being stricken down by this great scourge? It must be because of our not fearing God enough and all this superstitious bullshit."