Linkin Park working on “personal and revealing” tracks

Linkin Park mainman Mike Shinoda has given an update from the studio.

The band began work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party in December. And Shinoda has checked in saying several of the new tracks are both “personal and revealing.”

He says (via Musicology): “We just started narrowing down to some of our favourite songs, and we’re starting to put our first ‘final’ vocals on them. As I listen through them, I feel like these songs are really personal and revealing.

“We have really poured our hearts into the words and melodies, and it’s starting to show as we approach recording the ‘keeper’ vocals.”

Shinoda reports the band have “a lot of material to choose from” and adds: “We clearly have an album in there. We’re looking forward to getting the vocals right and starting to put sounds on them.

“Keyboards, samples and drums are high on the list – but first, we’re going to get some of these vocals nailed down.”

The band previously hinted the record could be influenced by hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.