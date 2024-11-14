Linkin Park go full nu metal on new single Two Faced, which lands ahead of tomorrow’s comeback album From Zero

As they sit on the cusp of new album From Zero coming out, Linkin Park have released another single.

Two Faced offers one last snapshot of the nu metal giants’ comeback record ahead of its release tomorrow, November 15, and is a pretty scream-heavy preview. Watch the song’s music video below.

Two Faced is the fourth track Linkin Park have put out since they returned from inactivity in September. The band, who put themselves on ice following the death of longtime singer Chester Bennington in 2017, announced their reunion with the release of The Emptiness Machine, as well as the announcement of From Zero and a 2024 world tour. Said tour finishes tomorrow in São Paulo, Brazil.

If you missed Linkin Park, now with Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums, during their 2024 shows, fear not! Multiple venues appear to be teasing a world tour for next year, posting billboards with the words “Counting From Zero” onto social media. Among them is London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium. An official announcement will be made today, November 14, at 12pm GMT.

From Zero is receiving mostly positive reviews ahead of its release. Metal Hammer’s Merlin Alderslade awarded it four stars out of a possible five. He wrote, “Linkin Park have crafted a genuinely great album worthy of their canon.”

