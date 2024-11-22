"Number 1 in the UK, that’s so insane. I’m freaking out!" Linkin Park have landed their fourth UK number one album with From Zero, and vocalist Emily Armstrong couldn't be more excited

Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong
(Image credit: Official Charts)

Linkin Park have scored their fourth UK number 1 album with From Zero, and new vocalist Emily Armstrong couldn't be more thrilled and thankful.

The reconfigured Los Angeles band's eighth studio album outsold its closest competition - Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet by more than 2 to 1. Linkin Park previously landed number one albums in the United Kingdom with 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight and 2012’s Living Things.

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts about the achievement, vocalist Emily Armstrong says, “Number 1 in the UK, that’s so insane. Thank you so much. Is there anything above Number 1? This is it!

“From Zero to Number 1!” the clearly delighted singer adds. “Thank you so fucking much, this is so surreal. It’s my first Number 1, so I’m freaking out! I’ll say it a thousand times, and it feels like it’s not enough to say ‘thank you,’ I can only say so many times how grateful I am.”

Bandleader Mike Shinoda adds, “This is very cool. It’s such a big deal to all of us!”

From Zero has attracted positive reviews from critics. Writing in Metal Hammer magazine, Louder's Executive Editor Merlin Alderslade declared “Linkin Park have crafted both an earnest tribute to their own legacy and a genuinely great album worthy of their canon.” Classic Rock's Rich Hobson wrote, “The album is nothing short of a triumph; measuring their angst and leaning on the communal heart that's always existed in their songs.”

Elsewhere in the new chart, Linkin Park's 2004 singles collection Papercuts is at number 22.

