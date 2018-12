Lifesigns and Karnatake have been confirmed as headline acts for the fifth DanFest in December.

It takes place on the weekend of December 4-5 at The Musician, Leicester.

Promoter Danny Mayo tells Prog: “Unto Us are also on the bill. The remaining bands and ticket prices will be announced in due course – I’m waiting on two to be confirmed.”

DanFest4 starred Also Eden and Haze along with The Room, The Tirith, Strangefish, Jump, Konchordat and PI.