Danfest 4 lineup complete

Danfest 4 takes place this weekend at The Musician in Leicester, headlined by Also Eden and Haze.

They’re joined by The Room, The Tirith, Strangefish, Jump, Konchordat and PI. The bar remains open until 1am both nights and there’s no curfew.

This year organiser Danny Mayo is offering a one-night ticket deal: see Haze and Strangefish on Saturday night for just £12. The offer is only available on the door.

He’s also confirmed two more shows later in the year at The Musician. Lifesigns and Indigochild will play on June 5 while The Enid and Jack Arthurs will appear on July 31. More announcements are to be made in the coming weeks.

Danfest 4 lineup

Friday, November 14

19.00: The Tirith

20.45: The Room

22:15: Also Eden

Saturday, November 15

12.50: PI

14.30: Konchordat

16.15: Jump

20.00: Strangefish

21.45: Haze