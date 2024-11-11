"Even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there." Liam Gallagher promises that Oasis will be returning with all guns blazing in 2025

Liam Gallagher has assured Oasis fans that the Mancunian indie-rock superstars will be restored to their full power when they return to the stage next year for their sold-out-everywhere stadium tour.

Posting on his favourite social media platform, the one everyone still calls Twitter regardless of its rebrand, Oasis' frontman offered his response to a "ridiculous question" put to him at the weekend.

Displaying his characteristic disregard for grammar and punctuation niceties, Gallagher wrote: "Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you CUNT even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there."

To date, Oasis have confirmed a total of 38 stadium shows in the UK, Ireland, North America, Australia and South America: tickets for the dates in Argentina, Chile and Brazil go on sale on Wednesday, November 13, here.

With crushing predictability, Oasis will be supported in the UK and Ireland by old pals Richard Ashcroft and Cast, as if the 1990s ever ended.

Dismissing criticism by some fans that Oasis could have used their platform to put some younger bands in the spotlight, Gallagher stated recently that he believes most newer bands aren't at a high enough "level" to pull off such an opportunity.

Addressing fans on X he wrote: "To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LFUCKING.”

Here's a reminder of how good Oasis were, back in the day.