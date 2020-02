Mountain co-founder Leslie West has revealed his next solo album will features Brian May and Peter Frampton in guest spots.

The follow-up to 2013’s Still Climbing is to be called Soundcheck, and it’s been pencilled in for release in November.

West says: “I’m thrilled with how this came out. Other guests are on it as well, but that will come out in a little while.

“I’m excited for the sound on this – it’s extraordinary, if I do say so myself.”

More details will be released in due course.