Leprous release cover of Massive Attacks' Angel

Norwegian progressive rockers Leprous have released a brand new single, a stunningly atmospheric cover of the Massive Attack song Angel. You can watch the video below. Angel was the opening track on the Bristol band's 1998 No. 1 album Mezzanine.

"There's a first for everything, Leprous has made a cover version," singer Einar Solberg tells Prog. "Massive Attack has always been a big influence on me. To make something so rich out of something so simple has been their trademark, and it's something with their atmosphere that just hits the right nerve in me. We've been playing this one live for a few months, and we're super excited to finally release the song!"

Leprous are still on the road in support of 2017's Prog Award-nominated Malina album. The band will play Union Scene in Drammen, Norway on February 22 before heading to South America for the very first time.

They will play:

MEX Guadalajara C3 Stage - February 28

MEX Mexico City Plaza Condesa - March 1

COL Bogota Ace of Spades - 2

PER Lima Centro Amistad Peruano China - 3

CHI Santiago Club Chocolate - 5

CHI Santiago Club Chocolate - 7

ARG Buenos Aires El Teatrito - 8

BRA Sao Paolo Carioca Club - 10