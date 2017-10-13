Leprous To Headline Australia's Progfest 2018

Leprous are to headline Australia’s Progfest 2018, topping a bill that also includes homegrown Aussie proggers Voyager, Alithia, Orsome Welles, Meniscus and Dyssidia.

And, following on from last year’s sold out success, the Melbourne event has been expanded to also take in fellow East Coast cities Sydney and Brisbane. Leprous themselves will also head out West to play their own shows in Perth and Adelaide.

The Triffid, Brisbane - 21

The Corner, Melbourne - 27

In addition, Leprous, with special guests Alithia, will play:

Badlands, Perth - January 19

Jive, Adelaide - 25

Tickets for the event are on sale now. See the Wildthing Presents website for details.