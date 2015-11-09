Lennon guitar sells for £1.5m

A guitar owned by John Lennon has fetched £1.5m at auction – while Kurt Cobain’s iconic MTV Unplugged cardigan sold for £93,000.

The Gibson J-160E acoustic is thought to have been used to write and record Beatles hits including Love Me Do and I Want To Hold Your Hand and was put up for sale at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles where it was expected to fetch up to £525,000 ($800,000).

It ended up selling for $2.4m. The guitar mysteriously went missing 50 years ago before making its way to San Diego in the US where it was bought for a few hundred dollars by John McCaw.

At the same auction house, the cardigan worn by Cobain on Nirvana’s famous 1993 MTV Unplugged appearance pulled in a winning bid of £140,000.