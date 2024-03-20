Lemmy's ashes to be 'enshrined' at Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles alongside launch of Motorhead Whiskey

The ashes of late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister are to be "enshrined" at his beloved Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles.

A ceremony will take place at the iconic venue on Friday, April 19 – alongside the unveiling of a new Motorhead Whiskey.

The news was announced by the Rainbow in a series of posts on social media.

One of the posts reads: "Please join us as we enshrine Lemmy’s ashes at the Rainbow Bar & Grill. We also invite you to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motorhead with the unveiling of brand new Motorhead Whiskey."

Lemmy was a regular at the famous pub and gig venue, where he is already immortalised by a life-size bronze sculpture. Also, the patio at at Rainbow was re-named 'Lemmy's Lounge' in his memory.

The singer and bass player died in on December 28, 2015, at the age of 70.

It was later revealed that he had arranged for some of his ashes to be sent to some of his closest friends after his death. The ashes were delivered in bullet casings.

The bullet stunt was revealed by Riki Rachtman, a former host of MTV show Headbangers Ball. Rachtman shared a photo of the bullet via his social media. The casing was engraved with the name ‘Lemmy’ and placed on a black cushion in a transparent box.

Rachtman captioned the post: “Before his death Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets and handed out to his closest friends."

Now the Rainbow has confirmed some of the remaining ashes will have a place at Lemmy's favourite haunt.

