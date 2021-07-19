Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant says he's been having dreams about John Bonham over lockdown

Robert Plant has opened up about the dreams he's been having over lockdown, including those he's spent hanging out with the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, which he describes as "magnificent moments of great relief.”

In conversation on Digging Deep, The Robert Plant podcast, the vocalist discusses how the restrictive nature of lockdown has led people to having more unusual dreams. Sharing his personal experiences, he explains that during his own lockdown dreams he's been viewing "amazing landscapes" with the figures from his past, including the late Bonham, but also his son Karac, who died at five years old in 1977 from a stomach virus.

Plant explains: “I’ve dreamt that I’ve been back with old friends, quite a lot, like John Bonham, like my father, my son who left when he was five. And they’ve been magnificent moments of great relief.”

Speaking to co-host Matt Everitt, he continues: "The reason we’re here now is we both like what we do, and there’s a certain toll and a price that goes with it. At the same time, it’s way better than accountancy or whatever it might have ended up as.

"But it does create some sort of energy in me that I’ve had to manoeuvre into another part of my being – subjugate it, stick it in a corner. Because I was always on the go, always planning the next thing. So it seems that when I’m asleep sometimes, I’ve been in a really great place... and I’ve gone somewhere, and now I’ve got to get back to wherever it was, and I’m making my way back through these amazing landscapes.”

Plant then goes on to explain how he's been finding lockdown in the real world, and reveals he's "been really lucky because my next-door neighbour, who lives 100 feet from me – who played with me and Bonzo in the 1960s – he’s there. We’re part of a pod. And the farmer who was born in my place, whose family owned my place, he’s over the road and we’ve turned into the greatest pals – the card schools that go on for ever!”

