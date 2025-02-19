Thirteen minutes of previously unseen footage of Led Zeppelin playing live has emerged online. The film was shot at the 2000-capacity Falkoner Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, in July 1979, at the second of two warm-up shows prior to the band's final UK shows at Knebworth the following month.

The 8mm film was originally shot by Led Zeppelin fan Lennart Ström, who revealed the existence of the footage last summer. Since then, Ström's footage has been scanned by US company Reel Revival Film and colour-corrected by The Pink Floyd Research Group, before being matched with an audio recording from the show.

"We brought the Super 8 camera to test a new film that would work indoors,” Ström tells LedZepNews. "It was no problem getting the camera in, it was quite small and I think I had it in my trousers on my back. Filming wasn’t that often done in those days. They looked more for audio equipment."

The footage, which Ström kept in a drawer for over 40 years, includes sections of Song Remains The Same, Black Dog, Nobody’s Fault But Mine, Over The Hills And Far Away, Misty Mountain Hop, Since I’ve Been Loving You, No Quarter, Hot Dog, Rain Song, White Summer, Kashmir, Trampled Underfoot, Sick Again, Achilles Last Stand, In The Evening, Stairway To Heaven and Whole Lotta Love, as well as a clip of Jimmy Page's guitar solo.

The footage appears in the wake of the well-received official band biopic, Becoming Led Zeppelin, which includes film of Jimmy Page & Co. performing at the Bath Festival in 1970. That footage had never been seen until it was unearthed in a British university film archive in 2017.

Led Zeppelin - Live in Copenhagen, Denmark (July 24th, 1979) - Super 8 film (NEW FOOTAGE)