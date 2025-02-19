Thirteen minutes of previously unseen Led Zeppelin footage has surfaced after lying in a drawer for 45 years

By
( )
published

The holy grail footage of Led Zeppelin's final warm-up show before their historic Knebworth dates was shot in Denmark in 1979

Led Zeppelin onstage in Copenhagen, 1979
(Image credit: Lennart Ström)

Thirteen minutes of previously unseen footage of Led Zeppelin playing live has emerged online. The film was shot at the 2000-capacity Falkoner Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, in July 1979, at the second of two warm-up shows prior to the band's final UK shows at Knebworth the following month.

The 8mm film was originally shot by Led Zeppelin fan Lennart Ström, who revealed the existence of the footage last summer. Since then, Ström's footage has been scanned by US company Reel Revival Film and colour-corrected by The Pink Floyd Research Group, before being matched with an audio recording from the show.

"We brought the Super 8 camera to test a new film that would work indoors,” Ström tells LedZepNews. "It was no problem getting the camera in, it was quite small and I think I had it in my trousers on my back. Filming wasn’t that often done in those days. They looked more for audio equipment."

The footage, which Ström kept in a drawer for over 40 years, includes sections of Song Remains The Same, Black Dog, Nobody’s Fault But Mine, Over The Hills And Far Away, Misty Mountain Hop, Since I’ve Been Loving You, No Quarter, Hot Dog, Rain Song, White Summer, Kashmir, Trampled Underfoot, Sick Again, Achilles Last Stand, In The Evening, Stairway To Heaven and Whole Lotta Love, as well as a clip of Jimmy Page's guitar solo.

The footage appears in the wake of the well-received official band biopic, Becoming Led Zeppelin, which includes film of Jimmy Page & Co. performing at the Bath Festival in 1970. That footage had never been seen until it was unearthed in a British university film archive in 2017.

Led Zeppelin - Live in Copenhagen, Denmark (July 24th, 1979) - Super 8 film (NEW FOOTAGE) - YouTube Led Zeppelin - Live in Copenhagen, Denmark (July 24th, 1979) - Super 8 film (NEW FOOTAGE) - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock
Kiss: Stutter gold edition packshot

Kiss may have retired, but you can now buy a 24-karat gold edition of Stutter for just $50,000
The Kinks in 1970 (publicity photo)

"It’s not like anything else. I liked it for that. We'd always take a different path": The story behind The Kinks' brilliantly subversive classic Lola
Kiss: Stutter gold edition packshot

Kiss may have retired, but you can now buy a 24-karat gold edition of Stutter for just $50,000
See more latest