Leah Kate throws caution to the wind on new uplifting track Life Sux

Leah Kate has dropped the life-affirming new single, Life Sux via 10K Projects.

The rising pop punk star's new track sees her throwing caution to the wind while encouraging fans to do the same, based on the fact we only have one life, and well, it sucks.

'So drink up, get wasted / We only got one shot, let's waste it' Kate calls to an uplifting, fist-pumping melody. Other snippets of wisdom include 'No one gives a fuck if you're internet famous / So stay up, get tattoos / Make out with a stranger in the bathroom' and 'Guess it's true that life sucks / And then you die'.

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Kate says, "I started to get trolled on the internet and experienced a lot of bullying online. I wrote Life Sux to remind myself that when people try to bring you down, that you should ignore the haters, focus on the good things around you and just enjoy life!"

Life Sux follows the recently-released Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch and 10 Things I Hate About You, the latter of which has now surpassed 145 million streams and has been used in over 660K videos on TikTok.

Leah Kate is currently in the midst of a tour alongside Chase Atlantic on their Cold Nights summer tour across North America. Her most recent big, last year's well-received EP What Just Happened?, followed the release of her debut EP, Impulse, released two years earlier.

Listen to Life Sux below. And go, you know, get tattoos and stuff.