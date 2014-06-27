Larsen dusted off kit for Volbeat

Jon Larsen recalls having to dust off his drum kit when the chance to join Volbeat came along.

The drummer had played in small bands in Denmark as a youngster, but put his kit into storage after getting a regular job and giving up on music.

Luckily for him, old friend Michael Poulsen immediately thought of Larsen when he was putting Volbeat together.

Larsen tells Mulatschag: “After playing in local bands that never really amounted to anything, it was like ‘Okay, been there, done that didn’t get the t-shirt but hey, I did that.’

“I got a regular job and didn’t really pay too much attention to playing music. Then one day I got a phone call from Michael saying ‘I need someone who can do two and four.’ I said I hadn’t played in a couple of years, but he said ‘Don’t worry about it.’

“It is actually a true story, I dusted the kit off in the basement and took them out. It took a while to get back but I must have been doing something good because he kept me.”

In the rest of the interview, Larsen talks about his influences and admits he’s not a Led Zeppelin fan, although he respects John Bonham’s playing.

Larsen on dusting off his kit