Metallica's Lars Ulrich has moments where he feels as insecure as the rest of us: "I have days where I feel like a ****ing idiot"

Even when you're a bona fide, iron-clad heavy metal hero, it's entirely possibly to experience the same moments of doubt that plague us mere mortals. For Metallica legend Lars Ulrich, it happens more often than you might think.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in our latest issue, out now, Ulrich discusses the dynamic between the four members of Metallica and how, as they hit their 60s, they're reaching the point where they feel more comfortable being vulnerable and open around each other.

“There are times when you’re not as comfortable being vulnerable and showing your insecurities, and all these things make you put on a harder shell," he notes. "But certainly in our current frame of mind, we’re very comfortable with things like that. We love each other and we respect each other and we admire each other.

When asked how his comrade and Metallica frontman James Hetfield is doing post-rehab, the drummer responds: “He’s doing great. Like all of us... Do I have my own worries and insecurities? Of course. I have good days, as a bandmember, as a parent, as a life-partner, a song, a friend. Then I have other days where I feel like a fucking idiot or a loser or my head is not screwed on straight, I’m an asshole or whatever.”

Metallica's latest album, 72 Seasons, is out now.

