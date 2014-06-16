Lambert better than Rodgers for Queen, says May

Queen guitarist Brian May believes Adam Lambert is a better match for their music than Paul Rodgers was.

And he’s admitted he and Roger Taylor are thinking about making their current run of dates their final shows.

They’re touring the US with Lambert, five years after ending their association with Free and Bad Company frontman Rodgers – but May has positive memories of the collaboration.

He tells the Toronto Sun: “We had a great time with Paul, no doubt about it. It kind of stretched it into a new place and it was a thoroughly good experience.

“But Adam, like us, has many many colours – so we can explore some of those strange excursions that Queen likes to.”

Taylor agrees: “Paul has one of the greatest rock voices, but it’s more blues and soul orientated,” he says. “With all due respect, Adam is more suited to a lot of our material. We had great tours with Paul – but I think Adam is more naturally at home with us.”

May describes his current thinking about Queen’s live future as “One last swing around, one last gallop, and we’ll see how it goes.” He adds: “We haven’t done it for a long time and I don’t know how long we’re going to be capable of doing this kind of thing.”

The band recently confirmed the launch of an album featuring late frontman Freddie Mercury’s vocals – and May last week told how the ailing frontman had approved the Wayne’s World scene featuring Bohemian Rhapsody weeks before his death.