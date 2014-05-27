Queen name album with Freddie tracks

Queen have named the upcoming compilation album that includes previously unreleased material by late frontman Freddie Mercury.

It’s set to feature duets with David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Andy Gibb and Michael Jackson – and guitarist Brian May says it’s due for release towards the end of the year.

He tells the BBC: “We found a few more tracks with Freddie singing and all of us playing, and they’re quite beautiful.

“It’s probably called Queen Forever, and it’s a compilation – but it will have this new material, which nobody in the world has ever heard. I think people will really enjoy it.” > Classic interview: Brian May discusses Queen’s Miracle

He says most of the unheard tracks were laid down in the 1980s “when we were in full flight,” adding: “It’s quite emotional. It’s the big, big ballads and the big epic sound.”

And he admits it was a challenging production job. “We had to start from scratch because we only had scraps. But I can sit there and make it happen with modern technology – you can do almost anything with Pro Tools.”

Queen have confirmed a series of US shows with Adam Lambert next month. May recently denied the band was still active for financial reasons – while drummer Roger Taylor said Mercury would have approved of their choice of frontman.