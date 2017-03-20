Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe praises Code Orange

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has heaped praise on Code Orange’s new album Forever.

Blythe says on Instagram that he doesn’t listen to a lot of heavy music because he hears it while out on tour and that not enough bands are different enough to capture his attention – until he heard Code Orange.

He adds: “Sure, the technical abilities of young musicians is astounding these days – and you see these 12-year-old insane shredders, because they learned to play listening to all these technical bands and YouTubing their songs.

“But – no offence to these kids and I know this is gonna piss some people off but I don’t care because it’s the truth and needs to be said – so what?

“So they can play someone else’s song – big fucking deal. Who cares? Can they write a song? And if they do, does it sound like everyone else?”

He continues: “I’d rather listen to Chet Baker or Swans or Scratch Acid or Bad Brains or Prince Far I or Black Sabbath or Otis Redding.

“So it’s been a while since I’ve cranked a record by younger heavy band, then immediately played it again and then again. Code Orange’s latest album Forever is that record, though. Someone call the brutality police, because this album crushes.

“It’s fucking ugly and they mined a lot of different influences: hardcore, metal, industrial, noise and made their own sound. The production is big without sounding over-polished – and the drums sound like real drums that an actual human is hitting, thank God.”

He adds: “They also came up the right way, paying their dues just like my band and most of my friends’ bands did – playing the DIY spaces.

“Kids don’t seem to want to do that these days – I blame American Idol. These young cats paid dues and I respect that. Salute to the young bloods doing it right.”

Code Orange are currently on the road across Europe with Gojira and will tour North America later this year with Anthrax and Killswitch Engage. Find their full 2017 tour itinerary below.

Meanwhile, Lamb Of God will hook up with Slayer and Behemoth this summer for a run of shows across North America.

