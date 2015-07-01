Lamb Of God unleash Overlord promo

Lamb Of God have issued a promo for the track Overlord.

It’s taken from their album VII: Sturm Und Drang which will be released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Randy Blythe says of the track: “I wrote the song about the dangers of self-obsession in our distressingly myopic and increasingly entitled ‘me-now/now-me’ culture. Just like the couple in the video, many people can’t seem to look past their own relatively small problems to see the bigger picture: the world is in serious trouble.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out the way we want them to – deal with it. People who only see their own problems eventually wind up alone because no one wants to hear their crap. We all know someone like that, always whining and complaining about some inconsequential setback as if it were the apocalypse. This song is for those people.”

VII: Sturm Und Drang features guest appearances from Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno and his Dillinger Escape Plan counterpart Greg Puciato.

They played a set at last month’s Download and are currently on the road across Europe – part of a wider world tour.

Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 05: Leipzig With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 24: West palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY, US

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY, US

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY, US

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT, US

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Banks Art Center, NJ, US

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadaian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy MTL, Canada

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC, US

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 21: Salt lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT, US

Aug 22: Garden City Revolution Center, ID, US

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA, US

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV, US

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 24: Rio Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 25: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder Festival, Chile