Lamb Of God team up with Testament’s Chuck Billy for new single Routes

Lamb Of God have released a visualiser video to go along with their new single Routes which features a guest appearance from Testament frontman Chuck Billy.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming, self-titled album, which is set to launch on June 19 and follows New Colossal Hate, Checkmate and Memento Mori from the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm Und Drang.

Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe reports the lyrics for Routes were inspired by his experience of joining the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation pipeline protests in North Dakota in 2016.

Blythe says: “I went to Standing Rock because I had heard reports of violence committed on the peaceful protesters there by both state law enforcement and private security contractors, and this violence was not reported in mainstream media for the most part.

“I went to bring supplies and support these people who were trying to protect their water, and thereby protect everyone, as everything in the natural world is protected. I was there a week, made some great friends, and learned a lot. It was a very profound experience in my life, and I knew one day I would write a song about it.”

Blythe adds: “My experience, although my own, was tempered and shaped by the hundreds of years of brutal oppression of Native peoples in our country. So, it was imperative for me to have a Native voice represented on the song – and Chuck Billy was happy to be that voice.

“At the end, there is a call and response section – Chuck calls and I respond. This is intentional. Musically, it is symbolic of my experience there. A native voice leads, bringing forth positive energy and calling to the people to unite, and I reply, providing support. That was my physical experience, and it is reflected in the song.”

Billy adds: “It was a great honour as a proud Pomo Native American to be asked by Lamb Of God to do some guest vocals on this song. The No DAPL movement by the indigenous people of this country was a historic event. Being able to lend my voice to represent the Native American people complimenting Randy's storytelling and lyrics is something really special to me.

“I’m glad this movement was put in a musical message, and I am extremely happy to have been a part of it.”

Lamb Of God will be released through Nuclear Blast and is available to pre-order now here and at Apple Music, and Amazon in black, limited edition yellow, or limited edition red vinyl and CD.

Lamb of God: Lamb Of God

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream (with Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eye

10. On The Hook