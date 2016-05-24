Lamb Of God's John Campbell: I'm just flattered people paid attention to us

Lamb Of God’s John Campbell admits he’s “flattered” that anyone paid attention to the band on their rise to success.

But the bassist says the band never intended to be part of the so-called New Wave Of American Heavy Metal – they just wanted to play live.

Campbell tells Q103: “What happened was we started this band to drink beer and go play people’s basements, and somehow that started to escalate. And these other bands were doing the same sort of thing. We all came up together. I’m just flattered that people paid any attention to what we were doing.

“But the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal was not something we strove for.”

Lamb Of God and Megadeth drummer Chris Adler recently said he felt the band had hit a glass ceiling in terms of their career – but insisted they’d never compromise their music and values to get ahead.

Lamb Of God are currently on tour with Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity.

May 24: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 27: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

May 28: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

May 29: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 31: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Jun 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jun 02: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 04: Calgary Stampede Centre, AB

Jun 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Jun 06: Saskatoon Prairieland Exhibition Park Hall A

Jun 07: Winnipeg Burton Cumings Theatre, MB

Jun 11: Manchester Bonnarro Music & Arts Festival, TN

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe co-writing movie with Billy Bob Thornton