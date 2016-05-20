Chris Adler: Lamb Of God have hit the glass ceiling

Chris Adler says that Lamb Of God have hit the glass ceiling in terms of their career.

But the Lamb Of God and Megadeth sticksman says they’re happy with what they’ve achieved in the music industry – and adds that they would never compromise their sound to get ahead.

He tells Lock Horns: “Right now, being able to maintain where we are is very difficult. Bands like ourselves are at this glass ceiling, and then we’ve got the Slipknots and the Metallicas. But for bands like ourselves – this is kind of it.

“My response to that is that this is an awesome place to be. Don’t start singing, don’t start writing about girls, don’t change the formula – this glass ceiling is further than we ever thought we’d get. Let’s stay right here.”

Referring to previous comparisons between the band and Metallica, he adds: “To put anybody in the category of Metallica, it’s not possible. You might as well be talking about the Beatles.

“There’s no comparison. We don’t sit around figuring out how to become like that.”

Lamb Of God are currently on tour with Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity.

