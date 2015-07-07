Blythe recalls homecoming moment with fan

Randy Blythe has posted an excerpt from his book dealing with the moment he arrived on US soil after being released from prison in the Czech Republic.

Dark Days, to be published later this month, covers the Lamb Of God frontman’s ordeal after being charged, but later acquitted, of killing fan Daniel Nosek in 2010.

He was released on bail in August 2012, and arrived in New York on August 3. Later that day he posted a picture of himself with a fan, saying: “This lovely young woman, Lia, came to the airport to say, ‘Randy, I’m glad you’re home.’ What a sweetheart! Her boyfriend had to work so we called him on his cell. We have awesome fans!”

In the Dark Days excerpt Blythe writes: “I made my way directly to the terminal’s exit to stand on American soil (or at least New York City concrete), for the first time in months. As I moved with the crowd past the last security checkpoint, I heard a female voice call my name. I turned and saw an attractive dark haired young woman standing by the exit. ‘Randy, I just wanted you to know I’m glad you’re home,’ she said, and gave me a hug.

“Lia had read on the Internet that I had been released from prison. The details of my flight had not been made public, but Lia had checked all the flights from Prague to JFK, and had decided to come and take a chance that she would see me in arrivals. After waiting a few fruitless hours she was about to leave, but decided to take a chance on one more flight.

“Lia was not a stalker or a weirdo; she just felt that someone should be there to welcome me back to America, and after doing so told me she would be on her way. I was deeply touched by her warm gesture, and asked her if she would stay and have a coffee with me.”

Blythe says of the book: “I am stoked to show some love in hardback print to all the people who supported me. In a great part, this book was written for y’all, to tell y’all the full story and let you know I appreciated your support, so check it out if you wish.”

Dark Days is published on July 14 (July 16 in the UK) – and five copies are available via a TeamRock Radio contest now. Lamb Of God launch VII: Sturm Unt Drang on July 24.

Jul 24: West palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY, US

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY, US

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY, US

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT, US

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Banks Art Center, NJ, US

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadaian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy MTL, Canada

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC, US

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 21: Salt lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT, US

Aug 22: Garden City Revolution Center, ID, US

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA, US

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV, US

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 24: Rio Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 25: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder Festival, Chile